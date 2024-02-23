Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 540,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 748,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,728. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

