Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 236,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

