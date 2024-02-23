Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.08. 285,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

