Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 467.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 797,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,283,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 34,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

