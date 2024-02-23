Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 823.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 184,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 1,499,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

