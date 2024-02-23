AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £125 ($157.39) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a £135 ($169.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.73) to GBX 9,900 ($124.65) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119 ($149.84).

LON:AZN opened at £100.36 ($126.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,323.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is £104.23 and its 200 day moving average is £105.29. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.13) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($156.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,549.67%.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.90 ($128.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,484.64). Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

