Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

