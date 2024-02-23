ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $28.33 on Friday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

