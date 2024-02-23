AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:T opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

