Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) vs. Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head to Head Comparison

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Maplebear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million 5.87 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.61 Maplebear $3.04 billion 2.75 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Maplebear 0 10 10 0 2.50

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Maplebear has a consensus price target of $34.06, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Maplebear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Maplebear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

