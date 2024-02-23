Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). 313,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 116,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.16.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Further Reading

