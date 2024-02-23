Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $238.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.50.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,008.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

