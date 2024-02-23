Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Autodesk worth $527,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.