AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,868.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,757.70 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,676.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,601.45. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.