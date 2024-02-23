Avalanche Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.68 billion and approximately $422.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $36.27 or 0.00071130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,859,184 coins and its circulating supply is 377,169,544 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

