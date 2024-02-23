AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

