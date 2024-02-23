Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$705.0 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

AVNS stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $909.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

