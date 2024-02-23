Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.