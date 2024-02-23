Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

