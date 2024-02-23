AXT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 47 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 59,294,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXT

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.