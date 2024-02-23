B2Gold Corp. (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 20th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.11. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.49.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

