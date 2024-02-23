Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BALL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

