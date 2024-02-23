Barclays Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $225.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $224.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

