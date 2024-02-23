Barclays Cuts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 323,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,830,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 388,452 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

