Barclays Cuts Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price target for the company.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.60 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

