Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.68 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.06. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.41, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

