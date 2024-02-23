Barclays Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $42.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,013. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $55,079,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

