Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGX. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.