Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE BLCO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
