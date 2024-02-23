Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLCO. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

