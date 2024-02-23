Beach Energy Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.