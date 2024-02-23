Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 1,400

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

XPP opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.62) on Monday. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,600 ($32.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.22 million, a PE ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,321.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,513.80.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

