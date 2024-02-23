Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 1,400

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
