Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 551 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 546.06.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

