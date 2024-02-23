Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.
RMV has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).
View Our Latest Stock Report on RMV
Rightmove Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.