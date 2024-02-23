Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Saturday, February 24th.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $625,510.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569,869.66.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,779,820 shares of company stock valued at $598,771,149.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.