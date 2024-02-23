Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Best Buy worth $62,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

