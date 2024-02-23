BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

