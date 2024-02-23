Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $79,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $338.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

