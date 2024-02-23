Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Acquires $101,255.70 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Biogen Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
