Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BGI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

