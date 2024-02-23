BitShares (BTS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $709,828.45

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $11.50 million and $709,828.45 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

