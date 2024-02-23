BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $44.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001770 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
