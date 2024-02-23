BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $44.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002113 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000109 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $45,133,602.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

