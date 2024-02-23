BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $115,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

