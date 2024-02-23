BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 154,932 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,849,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately 320,179,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 259,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 498,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

