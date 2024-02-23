Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $8,364,510.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81.

Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SQ opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

