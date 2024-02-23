Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,965. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

