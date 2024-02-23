Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BE opened at $8.61 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

