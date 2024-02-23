Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.510-2.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.