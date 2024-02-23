Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

