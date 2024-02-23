Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $150.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $83.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $35.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $177.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Booking Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,901.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,575.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,251.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.