BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $35.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BWA stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

