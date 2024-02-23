Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells $899,779.32 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $66.73 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

