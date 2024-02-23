Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 42,337 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,337 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 72.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,312,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,351,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

